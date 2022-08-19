South Indian star and soon-to-be pan-Indian actor, Vijay Deverakonda often leads the headlines for his alleged relationship with Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna. In a recent media interaction, Vijay talked about how he deals with all the rumours and even shared his marriage plans.

Vijay is currently neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming pan-Indian scale movie, Liger, along with his co-star Ananya Panday. His fans are counting days to watch their favourite actor on the big screens again. Vijay had made it big in the South film industry with his movie Arjun Reddy, and since then, he never had to look back.

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for quite some time for his alleged relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. Their fans love their camaraderie and wait for them to announce their relationship. In an interview with News18, Vijay shared, “Initially, when things spiralled out of control, we (Rashmika and I) spoke about it because we were new in the industry and weren’t aware of all these things. But with time, we have become used to the all chatter and gossip about the speculations with the personal life. I never had to pick up a call and clarify anything (with Rashmika). Sometimes when we meet or something happens, we joke about it. It has never reached a point where I have to clarify something with anyone.”

Going further in the conversation, Vijay Deverakonda added how he became immune to the gossip and shared, “I am a public figure and people love you and want to know more about you and they are interested in your personal lives. There are businesses that run on feeding gossips. If they don’t get anything for that day, then I become the talking point and I am okay with it. I would rather be somebody and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me.”

Vijay further revealed that even if it didn’t bother him much, it was his family that got most affected. When he was asked about his marriage plans, the Liger actor responded, “I want to get married and have kids and I look forward to that phase in my life. But as of now, I am nowhere ready for it. I don’t want to screw up a marriage and have a happy married life. The day I know I can take the plunge, I will. My parents have been ready for a couple of years now and would also like to see their grandkids (laughs). When they would bring the topic of marriage in the past, I would get angry and shut it. Now I entertain the conversation and so they also feel that it is too early for me and have given me a two to three years.”

Well, we love Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s cutesy bond and would love to see them together as a couple. What about you? Let us know.

