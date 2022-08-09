Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s personal life has become a big topic of discussion. Reports are abuzz that the actor duo has been seeing each other and reportedly share a romantic relationship too. While Rashmika and Vijay are yet to confirm or deny the same, another set of reports suggests that they did find solace in each other but for a very short duration. Earlier we reported that Rashmika and Vijay were dating each other during their film Dear Comrade. However later, they called it quits.

The actor duo, who continues to share a cordial relationship with each other, are often seen cheering for each other for their upcoming releases.

While a lot continues to being said and written about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship, the Pushpa actress finally opened up about the same. During her latest interview, Srivalli, not only reacted to her love affair rumours but also opened about being discussed on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The actress feels even if she does 5 films a year but she’s still being asked ‘who’s she dating’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you,” adding “It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words”.

When asked about being discussed on Koffee With Karan 7, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I find it very adorable. I have seen these episodes and conversations. I am like ‘aww’. At the same time, I feel it is just a conversation, and it is not like something which you should be married upon. It’s like ‘Okay, this is something that they’re having fun talking about, so go on’”.

“When it comes to work, I can say what film I am working on, or when it will be released. That is a confirmation. But personal life is not something that I want to talk about. However, it is not saying that I’m just going to be this person who will not allow anyone to talk about my life. For me, until I know that something is for sure, until I get a conclusion, I can never talk about it,” added the Pushpa star.

Further addressing the rumours being written about an actor, Rashmika said, “we can’t always look at the positive side as actors, You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true.”

On the work front, after making her debut as a showstopper, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Later, she will be seen in a couple of more Bollywood films.

