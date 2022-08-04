What happens when one of Indian entertainment’s most candid stars pairs with the industry’s most unrestrained star on a talk show? Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 reveals this and so much more as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the couch. Rife with inside jokes, roasts and secrets from the lives of the charismatic stars, the episode unveiled why the duo are movie stars who make viewers fall in love with them over and over again.

Advertisement

Presenting an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode saw Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side. Aamir Khan’s reputation as a perfectionist, who never rests till perfection is reached, made Kareena Kapoor Khan share a slice of her experience working with the actor.

Advertisement

“He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way and it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying,” revealed Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While reaching perfection has long been Aamir Khan’s goal, the star revealed that has never stopped him from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect,” shared the star with a big smile. As viewers, we couldn’t have agreed more!

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Must Read: Broken But Beautiful Fame Harleen Sethi Reveals Losing Out On Bollywood Projects To A-Listed Actresses After Going Through ‘Several Rounds Of Audition’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram