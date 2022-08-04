Bollywood has some or the other reason to celebrate every other day. Sometimes it is the wrap of a film or its success. Other times, it could be a birthday, wedding or a general get-together. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar love the party vibe, Aamir Khan prefers staying quite far away from such events. Reason? Scroll below to know.

There are many red carpet events or award functions but Aamir is one person who prefers staying away from all such occasions. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor says he’s inherently not a party person and doesn’t enjoy loud music.

During Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar who is famous for his grand parties said, “When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way.” To this, Aamir Khan refused that he’s a party pooper and clarified, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music.”

Everyone loves how Kapoors love get-togethers. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s response was just apt to her roots as she said, “You just do your shots and dance to your own Hindi songs”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared together on Koffee With Karan as they will soon be seen together in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’s masterpiece, Forrest Gump. There have been several changes made in order to reflect Indian history, and to make it relatable for the Indian audience.

The movie is all set to clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan.

