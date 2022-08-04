Kamaal R Khan sent shockwaves yesterday when he announced his retirement as a film critic. He claimed Laal Singh Chaddha led by Aamir Khan will be the last movie he reviews. But that doesn’t mean KRK will stop his remarks on Bollywood celebrities. His latest attack is on Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat over their casting couch claims in Bollywood.

As most know, Kangana has exposed Bollywood multiple times in the past. Whether it is Aditya Pancholi, Karan Johar or Hrithik Roshan, she has never held herself from speaking her side of the story. Mallika, on the other hand, has been unveiling the dark side of Bollywood and recently spoke about how actresses are called at home even at 3AM by the leading actors who ask them to compromise.

KRK in his latest tweet wrote, “Today Mallika Sherawat said:- No heroine can get a film without sleeping with big stars. Kangana Ranaut also said same thing. Now question is, that why these Actresses are revealing this truth now, when their career is over? And it’s wish of the actress if she accepts the offer.”

Check out the tweet shared by KRK on Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut below:

Today Mallika Sherawat said:- No heroine can get a film without sleeping with big stars. Kangana Ranaut also said same thing. Now question is, that why these Actresses are revealing this truth now, when their career is over? And it’s wish of the actress if she accepts the offer. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 3, 2022

That was quite a controversial question made by KRK. The comments section was divided with opinions over the same.

A user wrote, “Very funny. Mallika Sherawat wants to save her undignified personality and character. And she wants to protect her unsuccessful career too. No one will accept her statement. Anyone accept Kajol. Sridevi. Maduri. Juhi got films sleeping with heroes? No! No one will accept.”

Another taunted KRK and said, “You also reveal that you’re paid for saying things on social media… Now the question is, why suddenly this question?”

“Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat, flop actress want to defence their ugly career falls. Do they are now degrading others actress. I dont believe and accept that statement,” a comment read.

On the professional front, Mallika Sherawat will be next seen in the film RK. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, is prepping for her character as Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

