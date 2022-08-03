Anushka Sharma has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career. For her next titled Chakda Xpress – which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, she is going to train in Leeds, UK, to prepare herself thoroughly before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film!

Advertisement

“Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September,” informs a trade source.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Express. The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda Xpress which will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

Talking about the film once, Anushka Sharma had said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju – under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

Must Read: Lovebirds Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Bestowed Outstanding International Talent Awards At The Marateale in Italy – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram