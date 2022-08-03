For quite some time now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news for starring in one of Bollywood’s biggest and magnum opus projects, Ramayana. Media reports are a strong buzz that Bebo will be seen portraying the role of Sita in the film but this hadn’t gone down well with netizens. The actress faced massive backlash when reports of her hiking her face surfaced on the web.

Rumours are abuzz that Bebo, who has often voiced her opinion on pay disparity, had allegedly asked for 12 crore fees from Ramayana makers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. During one of the promotional interviews, Bebo was asked about reports of her asking 12 crore fees to play Sita. However leaving everyone surprised, the actress revealed that she was never offered to play the role. Yes you heard that right!

Kareena Kapoor Khan told Zoom Digital, “I never gave an explanation because I was never offered that. I don’t know why I was put into that category. I wasn’t a choice for the film. It is all made-up stories, everyday people are looking for something to talk about, and I don’t know where this came from. There are 100 platforms today and so many things are said, so will we do our job, or should we just put out tweets clarifying our stand?”

However mind you, in Aug 2021, during her conversation with NDTV, when anchor said, “What next for Kareena Kapoor Khan? You have a film with Aamir Khan later this year, there was talk that you were getting ₹12 crore, you were asking for ₹12 crore, and other actresses came out in support of you, but I think that was fake news…,” the actress had shook her head and said, “Yeah, yeah…”

Well, after learning that she was never offered the role we wonder what had she shook her head on?

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan i.e., Aug 11, 2022.

