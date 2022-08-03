Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has been strongly contributing to the Bollywood Industry for over 30 years. During this period, he has always made sure his fans are completely entertained and usually come up with family-friendly and entertaining projects. If one would have noticed, bhai of b-town refrains from kissing on screen in his movies.

If this is something new for you, then yea congratulations you now know a new trivia about the actor. As we all know, the heartthrob of Bollywood who enjoys a humongous fan following across the world has romanced so many beautiful and dazzling actresses of the Hindi film industry. However, he has not kissed any of them on screen.

When asked about this, Salman Khan had earlier revealed that he feels very awkward kissing someone on screen. During an interview, Salman said, “I’ve felt awkward when we used to watch films on VHS (Video Home System) at home. Our whole family used to watch English films and when the main lead and the heroine would kiss on screen, you know, we used to feel awkward and turn around and start talking. That’s stuck in my head, so I’ve never done that.” However, some years later, his brother Arbaaz Khan spilt the tea and guess what ‘awkwardness’ is definitely not a reason for Salman not kissing on screen.

During an episode of the famous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, When Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan graced the show, the host Kapil once again questioned Salman over his no on-screen kissing rule. Replying to this, Salman said, “Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (See, I don’t kiss anyone on screen so it doesn’t matter to me).” However, his brother Arbaaz spilt some shocking beans on the same by saying, “Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does it so often off-screen that he doesn’t need to do it on-screen).”

Lol! This was damn hilarious of a revelation.

It is to be noted that a year later, Salman bhai finally broke the no kissing on screen rule and finally shared a kiss with Disha Patani in Radhe.

What are your thoughts on Arbaaz Khan spilling the beans on Salman Khan’s real reason for not kissing on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

