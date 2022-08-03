New mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt has completely immersed herself in work and is super busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings. The actress is making headlines very often for her interviews and statements that she is making during the media interaction. While many support her over her views, some also end up trolling for it.

Before diving straight to the topic, talking about Darlings the film is all set to stream on Netflix from 5th August and will star Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in lead roles too alongside Alia.

Coming back to the topic, recently during one such media interaction that we mentioned, Alia Bhatt spoke about working during pregnancy when asked how she is dealing with the promotional stress during her pregnancy. She had said, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam Karna Mujhe sukoon deta hai, mere passion hai.. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main to Matlab 100 saal ki umar takee kaam karungi”.

Alia Bhatt’s answer was undeniably the best one and to which many other working heavily pregnant women would definitely relate to. Even though Alia gave a banger answer to the question, many netizens trolled her over it and labelled her a copycat for coping with what Kareena Kapoor Khan had similarly said during her pregnancy. Some also took a dig at her by pointing out that Karan Johar was her godfather and yet she is talking about hard work. It is to be noted that Alia has always been vocal about seeing Kareena as her idol.

While many showered love over the actor for her powerful words, many also reacted and trolled her for the same in the comments section.

One wrote, “Kitna fekti hai yaar privilege hai to kuch bhi😂 100 saal”

The second one wrote, “Hard work hard pakk gaye bhai…ananya ,sara ,jahnvi .all are hardworking…😂😂😂”

One reacted, “Agar Karan Johar meri reed ki haddi hota toh mei bhi bolti i am very hard working i love my work”

“What awanna be.”, said one.

The fifth one said, “Stop being kareena, be urself..”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s view on working during pregnancy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

