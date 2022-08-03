Actor Divyenndu made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Pyar Ka Punchnama as Nishant aka Liquid. He rose to fame after playing the role of Munna Tripathi the popular Amazon web series Mirzapur. Some reports claim that the actor is now part of Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

Ayan Mukerji’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is all set to release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been in the headlines since it was announced in 2014.

The Online Wikipedia page has mentioned Divyenndu as one of the cast members of the much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. This has led many to believe that he will have a cameo appearance in the film. However, the actor during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan opened up about the reports.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Mirzapur actor laughed and said, “It’s fake news. I don’t understand how my name is there on their Wikipedia page. Maybe for a sequel. I don’t deny but not for this one. I never had a meeting for this film and we never talked about it. I am really hoping that they don’t add my name to the film’s credit. People will say that ‘it’s really bad that they cut your role in the film.’”

However, it’s worth pointing out that Divyenndu did not deny being part of Brahmastra part 2. Now fans are eager to know what role will he be playing in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama has been in the making for the last 5 years. The film’s trailer seemingly impressed many and some even compared the VFX with Hollywood biggies. The film also stars, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

