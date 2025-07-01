Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, has failed to make a mark at the Indian box office. After an underwhelming opening weekend, everyone was waiting for the film’s performance on the first Monday, and the verdict is now very much out. Mounted on a huge scale, the Tollywood magnum opus hasn’t been able to pull the required numbers and is now heading for a disaster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

Vishnu Manchu’s film fails the Monday test!

For Vishnu Manchu, the film has already emerged as his highest-grossing film, but considering the scale and the production cost, it’s nowhere near the safe zone. The way it performed during the opening weekend made it clear that the magnum opus was going to be a big failure, but still, all eyes were set on its Monday performance. Unfortunately, it witnessed a crash on the first weekday.

On the opening day, Kannappa did a business of 9.35 crores. Compared to it, the film dropped brutally on day 4 and earned just 2.5 crores. If the difference is calculated, the collection dropped by 73.26%, thus sealing the fate of the biggie. From here, it might remain steady on lower levels, but it won’t help the film.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Overall, Kannappa has earned 25.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 30.56 crores. Considering poor word-of-mouth, the film might miss the 50 crore net mark in its lifetime run.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.35 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 6.9 crores

Day 4 – 2.5 crores

Total – 25.9 crores

Budget and recovery

While the exact budget hasn’t been officially disclosed, it is learned that the Vishnu Manchu starrer is made on a budget of around 200 crores. Against this massive cost, the film has earned only 25.9 crores, which equals only 12.95% of the budget.

More about Kannappa

Kannappa also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, and others in key roles. It even features Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas in cameo appearances. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu.

