Johnny Depp is the ruler of a zillion hearts and there’s no second thought about it. His thousand fans standing outside the Virginia court in order to show their support speaks louder than words. The actor received a lot of backlash and lost work after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. But the latest defamation suit proved otherwise and he is set to receive $10.35 million in damages, a verdict that has recently been appealed by the Aquaman actress. Amid it all, let us tell you a sweet story about one of his fans that will melt your heart.

Anyone who has seen JD as Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean will always remain his fan. He just hasn’t been a sweetheart on-screen but has also adapted the character in real life to surprise patients at hospitals whenever he was not working. He sure has a heart of gold, and that is why an elderly woman couldn’t help but constantly DM him.

Here comes the twist in the plot as her daughter shared a video of it all on Instagram. A video shared on the social media platform via a user named Sarahanne Trestman shows a woman speaking to her mom who was constantly messaging Johnny Depp. And in a rare circumstance, she also got a response.

But it was the daughter who later figured that her mother was messaging the wrong Instagram handle all along. This one was Johnny Debt with barely 300 followers and obviously, wasn’t verified. When she gave a reality check, the momma could be seen in denial.

It is indeed a sweet scenario to witness and Johnny Depp could feel his heart melting if he watches the video. Take a look at it below:

Well, we hope the woman gets to meet Johnny Depp someday!

