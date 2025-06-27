After much anticipation, Kajol finally made her horror debut. Maa was released in theatres today, i.e., June 27, 2025. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the mythological horror film made a decent opening at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 early trends!

Maa Box Office Day 1 Early Trends

As per early trends, Maa earned 4-5 crores on day 1. Kajol’s film opened to stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Thankfully, Nikita Roy postponed at the last minute, or the ticket windows would have gotten more congested.

Maa has scored better opening that Superboys Of Malegaon, Crazxy, The Bhootnii and Ground Zero, among others. However, it failed to enter the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood. It needed a minimum of 7.84 crores to beat Kesari Chapter 2 at the 10th spot, but that was out of reach.

Maa vs Kajol’s last solo theatrical release

At the box office, Kajol last arrived alone in 2018 with the comedy-drama Helicopter Eela. It earned only 85 lakhs on the opening day. In comparison, Maa has earned almost 370-488% higher earnings, which is a big win!

The early reviews have been fairly positive, which means Maa has a good chance of growth during its first weekend. However, Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5 will certainly make the journey tough.

More about Maa

The mythological horror drama also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Surjyasikha Das, among others. There also have rumors that R Madhavan makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Maa is a part of the Shaitaan universe. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studio.

