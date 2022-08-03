Indian Idol has always been one of the most followed shows of Indian television but lately, its reputation has fallen as more and more people have come to believe that most of it is scripted. The back-to-back sob stories have not helped their case either and looks like the negative outlook on the show has prevailed for a while now. As the channel dropped a fresh promo of Indian Idol 13, a huge chunk of the internet resorted to trolling and this makes us wonder, is it yet another part of the cancel/boycott culture?

For the unversed, in the last few years, several clips from the reality show have gone viral for more negative reasons than positive. It is to be noted that the reality show was not always surrounded by hate. Back in 2004, when Abhijeet Sawant was named the winner of the first season, the whole country rejoiced with his victory but with rising competition on Indian television and varied opinion on the content of the show, its popularity has somewhat fazed.

In the most recent turn of events, the Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television dropped a promotional video announcing that Indian Idol will soon be back with the next season. In the clip, a regular Indian family can be seen busy with their everyday activities when the song Moh Moh Ke Dhage from Dum Lagake Haisha starts playing on the television. The family is shown dropping everything that they are doing to come together to watch Indian idol 13 as a family. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Even though a part of the Internet was quite appreciative of the creative side of the new Indian Idol 13 promo, some people were utterly pissed that the ‘fake’ show is coming back.

“Bhai, ye pakka singing show hai na? Suna hai, yahan makeup/ dance ke liye kisi famous Idol winner ki behen ka selection hua hai jo yahan aake gana sikhegi. Itna mat neeche giriyo!”, a comment read.

“Neha ko hatao or shreya ghoshal ko lao”, a troll wrote.

“Sir real talent khoji Kisi ka emotional ka majak mat bana heartly request paisa aaiga Jai ga real talent Jan be aaxa day ga”, the third comment said.

Another upset fan wrote, “Audition khtm v nhi hua or shoot phle he wah”.

