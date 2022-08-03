Selena Gomez is a diva as she poses in a cute black strappy swimsuit. The singer and actress has wowed her fans with several fashion moments that have gone viral. Just recently, the Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her 30th birthday. She took to her Instagram to post pics of her in a gorgeous sheer pink Versace gown.

Besides the pink gown, Selena is known for posting several enchanting photos, decked up in stylish clothes. Her Instagram is a haven for all the fashionistas who can take inspiration from her fits that range for different occasions.

This time, the Heart Wants What It Wants singer made our jaw drop in a chic black swimsuit with straps. Selena Gomez was the picture-perfect example of summer in one-piece swimwear. She posted a TikTok video of her while donning the suit. Gomez showed off her tattoo while relaxing on a yacht.

Selena Gomez kept the look simple with minimal accessories. She wore thick gold hoop earrings and kept her hair tied in a clean bun. Her nude makeup and long nails went well with the look. A classic black swimsuit can never go wrong, and Gomez proved that. There are several ways one can style this amazing piece.

It can be worn as a jumpsuit with blue denim shorts. One can layer it up with a Kimono jacket or a sarong. While talking about the Wizards of Waverly Place star, the Rare Beauty mogul recently hit the headlines after it was confirmed that she will be producing a reboot of the 1980s classic Working Girl.

Ilana Pena is adapting the script, and the film would likely premiere on Hulu. Selena Gomez also recently appeared in the second season of Only Murders in the Building. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

