American actor Cam Gigandet, who played the antagonist James Witherdale in Twilight movies is parting ways with his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff. Geisendorff, 37, officially filed for divorce from the Twilight star after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The legal filing stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, with Geisendorff listing May 1 as the date of separation.

Dominique Nicole Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children -Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 – whom she shares with the actor. According to People, the Beneath the Surface actress requested Cam Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

Cam Gigandet tied the knot with Dominique Nicole Geisendorff in 2008. The former couple welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Gigandet was featured in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The actor has also appeared in several movies after ‘Twilight’, including ‘Burlesque’, ‘Bad Johnson’, ‘Easy A’, and ‘The Roommate‘.

