Armie Hammer has lately been receiving a lot of backlash over his poor behaviour towards women. Several accusations regarding his alleged cannibalistic behaviour went viral on social media. Ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich too confirmed the same which further created a stir. Amidst it all, the Call Me By Your Name actor’s old statement on being fired from Gossip Girl is going viral. Many state Blake Lively was the reason!

Advertisement

In a 2017 appearance at the Watch What Happens Live, Armie broke the silence about his time on the popular teen show, Gossip Girl. The actor played the role of Gabriel, Blake Lively’s love interest who later turns out to be a con man in Season 2.

Advertisement

While talking about Gossip Girl, Armie Hammer had said, “Let me just say that was a tough show to film, and I didn’t end up actually filming all the episodes I was supposed to because it was so tough.”

Host Andy Cohen then asked, “Oh really? So you were like, ‘Get me out of this?’” To this, Armie Hammer replied, “It was also like, ‘Get him out of her.’” Many felt that the actor confirmed being ousted from Gossip Girl. Just not that, another guest even mentioned, “It sounds like (Blake Lively) was the problem.”

However, Armie quashed the rumour saying, “No, no, that’s not what I’m saying.”

Armie Hammer, meanwhile, recently opened up about the cannibalistic accusations made against him. In a statement published on The Hollywood Reporter said, “I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The actor later even announced his exit from Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding.

Must Read: Paris Hilton Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF Treatment To Become A Mother, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube