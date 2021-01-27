Social media in the evolved avatar isn’t an easy place to be, and especially when you are followed by millions, it gets even more difficult. Seems like Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson has come over the circle and now wants to get out of it. In the recent turn of events, Anderson has announced her exit from the social media platforms and has decided to bit a good bye. She took to her Instagram handle first, and below is everything that the actor has to say about the same.

Pamela Anderson has been one of the most glamourous actors for decades now. Contradictory to her glam image, the actor has always been subtle in her opinion and views. On Instagram, the actor is 1.6 Million strong and similar numbers on all other social media platforms. But seems like she has now decided to part ways from the social world and has a lot to say.

In her Instagram post announcing the exit, she expressed how she has never been interested in social media, and she finds inspiration in reading and nature. Pamela Anderson wrote, “This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media, and now that I’m settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free.”

Further, Pamela Anderson thanked her fans for all the love and blessings. She advised them to find a purpose and not be seduced by wasted time. Adding that ‘they’ want the same to happen and make money out of controlling our brain. “Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. That’s what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain,” she concluded.

What do you have to say about Pamela Anderson’s decision to quit social media, let us know in the comments section below.

