Singer Billie Eilish says she hasn’t had the opportunity to go to wild parties because of her fame. The 19-year-old singer also admits to being a teetotaler.

‘I’m not out there going to parties and also I’m me, so I can’t really go…anywhere. But it’s okay!” Billie said in an interview to Vanity Fair, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Billie Eilish admitted that there was a time when she used to have a “feeling of superiority” over her friends who would smoke and take drugs when they were younger.

Billie Eilish added, “When I was growing up and I was around my group of friends back then, and they would all be drinking and smoking and doing drugs and whatever, I think because of the way that my personality is – I’m a very strong-willed person, and I think at the time I was very alpha — I’m coming to realise that I may have felt a feeling of superiority.”

The No Time To Die singer shared that she has been left in “weird situations” by her fans.

“(The devotion) makes you kind of crazy. We all know the feeling of seeing yourself and being like, What is going on with me, I’m acting insane,” Billie Eilish said.

“When you’re excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what’s polite and what’s kind of not polite. I’ve had a lot of weird situations — people will kiss me and pick me up, spin me around…. It is definitely important to have the boundaries and also have people around you that can help in a situation like that,” she said.

“I never want to push away somebody that’s showing me only love. And even if it’s coming from a place of crazy love, I don’t ever want to push that too far away,” Billie Eilish added.

