The 2025 edition of the American Music Awards was held on May 26, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Winchester, Nevada. However, the annual musical awards ceremony was surrounded by controversy, with the nominees not showing up and fans slamming the whole event.

Even announced presenters were not at the event, making the whole thing an embarrassing mess. Netiens also called out the ceremony for snubbing Taylor Swift, who was not honored with even a single award despite many nominations. Here’s what happened behind the scenes during the event.

American Music Awards 2025: Are Producers Embarrassed After Stars Refused To Attend?

According to The US Sun, the 2025 AMAs were an “embarrassing mess,” with the nominees refusing to attend and even the announced presenters not at the ceremony. The fans were excited to witness some music, fun, and entertainment, but were left sorely disappointed with the lackluster fest.

None of the A-listers attended the American Music Awards, and the star nominees were missing. Billie Eilish, who won all seven awards she was nominated for, allegedly refused to attend. Taylor Swift was another big nominee but was snubbed from any wins. The popstar did not attend, and neither did Chappell Roan.

An insider told the portal how messy everything was, with no structure or clarity about anything happening. They stated, “Even backstage before the show started, they were getting last-minute cancellations left and right. It was unorganized and at times, it was a disaster,” referring to the situation.

“It is an even bigger blow, considering the fact that they were scrambling to get talent here in the first place,” they continued and pointed out that even Billie, who swept all the awards, did not attend. “They begged her team to have Billie come tonight, but they couldn’t get her,” the source then alleged.

“They couldn’t get most of the people they tried to get. Not just talent but confirmed presenters didn’t even bother to show up,” they continued. This was about Cara Delevingne, who was announced as a presenter but didn’t show up. “To say it’s embarrassing for production is an understatement.”

The American Music Awards 2025 edition was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who also performed at the event. Billie is on tour in Europe at the moment, but she does have a few days until her next show. She chose not to fly to attend the awards despite winning all the awards, though a video of her message was played after she won.

“This is so crazy, I feel speechless. Thank you so much. I love you all so much. I wish I could be there tonight, I’m on tour, getting to see you all over the world,” Billie said, and then proceeded to thank the fans for voting. “I am just so lucky to get to do what I do and to do it with you,” she signed off.

