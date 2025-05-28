Step aside, John Wick, there is a new assassin in town — Ballerina, which is graceful, lethal, and burning for revenge. The film, hitting Indian cinemas on Jun 13, 2025, stars Ana de Armas in the lead role. The story follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a mission to avenge her family. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, blending the franchise’s trademark brutal action, slick world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts into one electrifying spin-off.

Ana De Armas Steps Into the John Wick Universe With Fire & Grit

Ana De Armas‘ layered performances in No Time to Die and Knives Out caught the filmmakers’ attention, who saw something electric in her. When she joined the John Wick universe, she didn’t just inherit a franchise — she earned it. Wiseman said, “There was a kind of fire in Ana that I wanted to meet and work with. At the onset, I told Ana that since Eve is just beginning her journey as an assassin, the character is going to, at times, get her ass kicked. Ana’s reply was, ‘Cool. Okay, I’m in.’ During production she’d show me her bruises from the action and stunts, and they became like merit badges.”

This isn’t your average origin story. Eve doesn’t just kill — she learns how to survive, how to fight back, and how to master the deadly art of transformation. “She’s perfect for the role in many ways,” Wiseman shares. “What I love about this franchise series is that it is more of an actor-based action, and so we see the actors doing more of their own performance and choreography. And she was game with that.”

More Than Just Revenge: Ballerina Explores Eve’s Painful Past & Purpose

De Armas, in turn, admired the John Wick films, but also knew that BALLERINA was a story that could stand on its own. “We wanted Eve to be approachable and realistic. She had a very traumatic childhood that changed the lens through which Eve sees life.”

Wiseman adds, “Eve is seeking many things at the Ruska Roma, and really finds herself there. We experience, with Eve, some new layers, and how that organization works — this time from the point of view of someone who’s brand new to it and experiencing how to train and move up the ranks.”

Ballerina will release in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The buzz around Ballerina is massive as it is set to bring its explosive action to Indian theatres on June 13, 2025. The film is poised to become the next big cinematic obsession given the huge fanbase for the John Wick franchise in India.

Ballerina Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Robin Williams Was Denied The Role Of Hagrid In ‘Harry Potter’ — The Studio Rule That Sealed His Fate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News