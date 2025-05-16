Ballerina, officially titled as From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina, is all set for a grand release next month. Announced in 2022, the film was in the making for a long time, and now, finally, it is ready for its big-screen arrival. Currently, it is in a comfortable position and is aiming for a good start at the North American box office. In fact, it all set to clock the second biggest opening weekend for the franchise. Keep reading for a detailed projection report!

How is Ballerina connected to John Wick?

For those who aren’t aware, Ballerina is the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise, led by Keanu Reeves. It is a spin-off that takes place between the events of the third installment (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and the fourth installment (John Wick: Chapter 4). Ana de Armas will lead the spin-off, and fans will also see Keanu reprising his titular character.

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina aims for a good start!

With buzz on the ground level, From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina has things working in its favor. Yes, it won’t start as huge as John Wick: Chapter 4, but still, it is likely to create an impact as a spin-off. Deadline reports that the action biggie is projected to earn $35-$40 million at the North American box office during its 3-day opening weekend (June 6 to June 8).

Ballerina is set to register the second-best opening weekend for the franchise

John Wick: Chapter 4 holds the record for the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history. It smashed $73.81 million in its 3-day opening weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. As of now, John Wick: Chapter 2 holds the second spot with $30.43 million. Next month, From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina will replace Chapter 2 in the second position.

More details about the film

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2025. It also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, and Norman Reedus. The film is directed by Len Wiseman.

