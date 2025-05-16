Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, concluded its third week on a winning note. Yet again, it was Laletan’s dominance on display as the film exceeded expectations. While it’s already a huge success in Mollywood history, it added another feather to its cap by emerging as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 21!

Thudarum ends its week 3 with a glorious collection

The Mollywood crime thriller was released amid decent expectations, and no one ever thought it would be among the top grossers of the Malayalam film industry. Thanks to the strong content and extremely favorable word-of-mouth, it amassed a fantastic 51.40 crores during the opening week. It maintained a tremendous hold in the second week, adding another 35.35 crores. Now, again during the third week, it stunned everyone.

According to Sacnilk, Thudarum raked in an impressive 20.91 crores during the third week, a drop of 40.84% from the second week. Overall, the Mollywood biggie has earned 107.66 crore net at the Indian box office. This is really a brilliant total, and no one ever predicted this much for the film. Inclusive of taxes, the domestic gross is 127.03 crores.

It becomes Mollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser in India!

While concluding the third week, Thudarum comfortably surpassed L2: Empuraan, which earned 106.64 crore net in India. By surpassing this magnum opus, it emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in the domestic market. Manjummel Boys is at the top with 142 crore net, and replacing it for the first position looks impossible.

Take a look at the top net grossers of Mollywood at the Indian box office (above 100 crores):

Manjummel Boys – 142 crores Thudarum – 107.66 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores

Dominance of Mohanlal

Interestingly, out of Mollywood’s top 3 net grossers, Mohanlal has two films. This speaks about his crazy dominance in the Malayalam film industry. In the coming years, we’ll likely see more big grossers from Laletan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

