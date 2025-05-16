The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet is turning out to be a dismal affair at the box office. On its 8th day, the film has finally managed to cross 2 crores. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 8th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 8 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of 27% since the movie amassed 11 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.07 crore.

With this, on its 8th day, the film has managed to cross 2 crores. However, the movie is overall emerging to be a struggle bus at the box office. This might also come as a disappointing development for the fans of Asif Ali who had a lot of expectations from Sarkeet since his previous theatrical outing, Rekhachithram was a super successful affair.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet:

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Day 5: 0.16 Crore

Day 6: 0.15 Crore

Day 7: 0.11 Crore

Day 8: 0.08 Crore

Total: 2.07 Crore

Not only this, but Sarkeet is lagging behind Asif Ali’s previous blockbuster Rekhachithram, by a huge margin. For the unversed, Rekhachithram earned 17.2 crores within 8 days of its release. As a result, Asif’s latest release is lagging behind his previous theatrical outing by 87%. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Thamar KV.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

