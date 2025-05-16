HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, has performed well so far at the worldwide box office. After a strong start, the film failed to maintain the required momentum, but it has still done enough to become a success. For Nani, the action thriller has already become his second highest-grossing film by surpassing Eega’s 100.85 crores, and now, it needs just a few crores to grab the top spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

Nears 115 crores despite disappointing second week

In India, the HIT threequel had a solid opening week. Released amid mixed reviews, it clocked 63.50 crores during the 8-day extended opening week. However, during the second week, the film suffered a significant blow. It failed to maintain the stronghold, and new releases, particularly Single, impacted its run.

With less than 80 lakh coming in yesterday, HIT 3 earned an estimated 12.18 crores during the second week. Compared to the opening week, it’s a drop of 80.81%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 75.68 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 89.30 crore gross.

In the overseas market, HIT 3 has earned an estimated 24.60 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 113.90 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 75.68 crores

India gross – 89.30 crores

Overseas gross – 24.60 crores

Worldwide gross – 113.90 crores

Inches away from becoming Nani’s top grosser!

With 113.90 crore gross already in the kitty, HIT 3 needs less than 5 crores to become Nani’s highest-grossing film. As of now, Dasara holds the top spot with 118.67 crore gross. Though the film has slowed down significantly, it’ll be able to cross Dasara.

More about HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Prateik Babbar, and others. It was released on April 1, 2025.

