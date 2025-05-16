The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama, Prince And Family has been maintaining a strong momentum at the box office. On its 6th day, it has finally managed to recover its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Dileep starrer earned 1 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a minute drop of around 1.96% since the movie amassed 1.02 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 8.09 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 9.54 crores. With this, Prince And Family has finally recovered its entire budget. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a scale of 8 crores.

With this current India net collection of 8.09 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 9 lakhs. While, the ROI percentage comes to 1.12%. Prince And Family will inevitably produce yield better profits in the coming days.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Of The Film:

Day 1: 0.90 Crore

Day 2: 1.05 Crore

Day 3: 1.72 Crore

Day 4: 1.25 Crore

Day 5: 1.15 Crore

Day 6: 1.02 Crore

Day 7: 1 Crore

Total: 8.09 Crore

Prince And Family is for now maintaining a good pace despite facing a tough competition from movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thudarum. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, it also stars Raniya Raanaa, Siddiqui and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi

Must Read: Single Box Office Collection Day 6: Enters The Profit Making Zone With 100% Budget Recovery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News