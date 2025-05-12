The Naslen starrer Malayalam sports film Alappuzha Gymkhana is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. The movie is currently the third-highest Mollywood grossing film of 2025 globally. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 32nd day.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 32

On its 32nd day, the Naslen starrer earned 4 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collections remained static on the previous day as well. The movie had amassed 2 lakhs on its 30th day.

This resulted in a good growth of 50% for the film from its 31st day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 44.13 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana comes to 52.07 crores.

The Naslen starrer amassed 20 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana comes to 72.07 crores. With this, the movie needs 7.93 crores to cross 80 crores.

However, with the day-wise collections drastically being reduced now, the film might end its theatrical run below 75 crores globally. However, irrespective of this, Alappuzha Gymkhana has turned out to be one of the most successful Malayalam outings of 2025. The film is also amongst the top 5 most profitable Indian films of 2025.

When it comes to the budget recovery, Alappuzha Gymkhana is mounted at a budget of 12 crores. With his current India net collection of 44.13 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of the film comes to 32.13 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 267.75%.

About The Film

Talking about Alappuzha Gymkhana, the film has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Apart from Naslen, it also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval and Sandeep Pradeep in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 3: Lags Behind Asif Ali’s Last Super-Hit By 85%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News