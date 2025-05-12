Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continued its victory march at the worldwide box office during the third weekend. After the tremendous response over the first two weekends and considering the highly positive word-of-mouth, it was clear that the film would attract significant footfalls during the third weekend, and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, on the third Sunday, Laletan created history. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

It’s a double century!

At the Indian box office, the Mollywood crime thriller had a fantastic run between its third Friday and third Sunday. With the Tamil-dubbed version releasing in theatres on Friday, the film scored a solid 3 crores on day 15. On Saturday, day 16, there was a jump of up to 4 crores. Again on Sunday, day 17, it scored an estimated 5.23 crores, which is superb.

Overall, Thudarum amassed an impressive 98.93 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of the third weekend. Including taxes, it has earned 116.73 crore gross. The film is still going strong in the overseas market and has earned 88.35 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection is 205.08 crore gross. With this, Mohanlal has created history by becoming the only South Indian actor to deliver two consecutive 200 crore grossers in a gap of one month.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 98.93 crores

India gross – 116.73 crores

Overseas gross – 88.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 205.08 crores

Thudarum is Mollywood’s 3rd 200 crore grosser!

With 205.08 crores in the kitty, Thudarum has emerged as Mollywood’s 3rd 200-crore grosser globally after Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan. It’s also the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film after L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores).

6th Indian film to score 200 crores in 2025!

With a double century, the Mohanlal starrer has become the 6th Indian film to earn 200 crores at the worldwide box office in 2025. It’ll soon beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar to become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Take a look at the top Indian grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.54 crores

Good Bad Ugly – 247.33 crores

Sikandar – 211.34 crores

Thudarum – 205.08 crores

