The Indian armed forces are a subject of pride for every citizen. Amid the perfect retaliation to Pakistan by our forces, we can find several powerful memes on the internet that are lifted from the scenes of Bollywood films. Several films based on the Indian armed forces are grabbing the limelight on social media. Sunny Deol’s Border and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike are top favorites among memers. So today, we’ll be revisiting Bollywood films based on the Indian armed forces, which enjoyed maximum footfalls at the Indian box office.

At the top of the list is Border. Released in 1997, the film was a massive blockbuster at the Indian box office. Starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and others, the film earned 39.60 crore net. It sold 3.71 crore tickets during its theatrical run, which means it registered 3.71 crore footfalls at the Indian box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is in second place. The film, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, was a phenomenon upon its release in 2019. It amassed a huge 244.06 crore net in India and enjoyed 1.81 crore footfalls.

Akshay Kumar’s Holiday is in third place. It’s an official remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki, and was a big success at the Indian box office in 2014. Thanks to highly positive word-of-mouth, it stayed in theatres for long and earned 112.65 crore net. It sold 1.40 crore tickets during its theatrical run.

Shah Rukh Khan-led Main Hoon Na finds itself in the fourth place. Released in 2004, the film was a big commercial success, earning 37 crore net at the Indian box office. It managed to sell 1.26 crore tickets during its original run.

Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, has managed to grab the fifth spot. Yes, it’s the fifth most-watched Bollywood film based on the Indian armed forces. Released last year, it earned 215 crore net at the Indian box office but wasn’t a clean success. It registered 1.20 crore footfalls.

Take a look at the top 5 footfalls among Bollywood films based on the Indian armed forces:

Border – 3.71 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 1.81 crores

Holiday – 1.40 crores

Main Hoon Na – 1.26 crores

Fighter – 1.20 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning VS Lilo & Stitch At The North American Box Office: Another Barbenheimer On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News