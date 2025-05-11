Sunny Deol’s Jaat is headstrong in that it needs to complete the targets before it finally surrenders at the box office before entering the 100 crore club! In fact, after a surprising jump on the fifth Saturday, it has offered a new hope for the fifth Sunday as well!

The action comedy helmed by Gopichand Malineni, has already brought 23 lakh on the fifth weekend with only the fifth Friday and fifth Saturday collections. While it earned 9 lakh on the fifth Friday, it earned 14 lakh on the fifth Satuday!

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 32

On day 32, the fifth Sunday, May 11, Jaat might earn in the range of 15 – 18 lakh if the escalated numbers from Friday to Saturday are considered! So, the action comedy easily targets a fifth weekend of 36 – 38 lakh!

Sunny Deol Flying Much Higher Than Sikandar

Interestingly, Sikandar, in its fifth weekend, could earn only 3 lakh, bringing 1 lakh each on the fifth Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunny Deol‘s film, with its Friday and Saturday collection, has already registered 666% higher collection than Salman Khan’s Sikandar!

Jaat Targets 13.3 Times Higher Earnings!

With the Sunday collection still to arrive, Jaat is aiming for a fifth weekend at least 13.3 times higher than Sikandar‘s. In 31 days, the action comedy stands at a total collection of 89.55 crore net and 105.66 crore gross in India. Meanwhile, with an overseas gross collection of 14 crore, the film stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 119.66 crore, settling as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

