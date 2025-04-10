Jaat Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Saiyami Kher

Director: Gopichand Malineni

What’s Good: Sunny Deol’s swag and screen presence, action sequences, Randeep Hooda’s performance, background score, and entertainment factor.

What’s Bad: The screenplay goes downhill in the second half. The back story of the protagonist could have been explored more, and the rivalry between Sunny Deol’s Brigadier Bhaskar Singh and Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga had more room to be developed.

Loo Break: You can opt for one in that one dance track featuring Urvashi Rautela. You won’t miss a thing.

Watch or Not?: Sunny Paaji’s fans will definitely enjoy this one.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 153 minutes

User Rating:

In one of the fight sequences in the first half of Jaat, Sunny Deol throws the crowd into an immediate frenzy. He says, “Yeh Dhaai Kilo Ke Haath Ki Taakat Pura North Dekh Chuka Hai, Ab South Dekhega.” The actioner rests upon the superstar’s strong shoulders to keep the entertainment factor afloat, and it manages to do so brilliantly but not without some flaws, which primarily occur in the second half.

The plot revolves around a Sri Lankan terrorist, Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda), who arrived in India illegally with his brothers and comrades. With his ruthless intentions and power, he establishes a large empire of a smuggling business. His fear terrorizes around 40 villages in Andhra Pradesh, upon which Rana metes several atrocities. When the villagers have lost all hope, in comes a mysterious Jaat (Sunny Deol) who shakes the very foundation of Rana Tunga’s empire. What follows is a face-off between the two where Sunny’s Bhaskar Singh has to face a web of bloodshed, corruption, and innumerable villagers whose lives are at stake.

Jaat Movie Review: Script Analysis

The first half of Jaat successfully has an entertaining build-up. Interestingly, Sunny Deol’s character locks horns with Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga over a meager thing like a ‘sorry.’ The manner in which he reaches Randeep’s character is not only intense but also evokes some laughter. We are introduced to our Jaat’s principles and values, which he abides by firmly while beating the baddies black and blue. There is also a sense of mystery attached to the character who suddenly turns messiah for the villagers of Mootupali.

Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga is the very embodiment of evil, which is etched brilliantly in the film. We are often shown him worshiping Ravan in the movie, which fleshes out the complexities of his character. Rana is terror personified and the movie wastes no time to establish the same.

However, Jaat goes downhill slightly in the second half. The movie focuses too much on the atrocities of the people and the stereotypical villainous nature of the smugglers, corrupt police officers, and politicians. Instead, we would have loved to get a better glimpse at the back story of Sunny Deol’s character. If not that, the rivalry between his and Randeep Hooda’s character, which was built so strongly is hardly explored in the second half. The supporting characters are also not explored enough in a convincing manner despite some strong performances by the star cast.

Jaat Movie Review: Star Performance

There is something about Sunny Deol’s aura and fiery screen presence that lets you cheer for him out loud. Be it his ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ dialogue or the vulnerability in some emotionally high-octane scenes, the megastar becomes the guiding anchor for the film successfully. In actor Upendra Limaye’s words in the film, he is truly a ‘bulldozer’ in the same.

Randeep Hooda is an astounding complement to Sunny Deol’s larger-than-life heroism. The actor is menacing and ruthless which is needed from his character. He also shines in the action sequences which is truly commendable given that he is facing Sunny Deol, who is often hailed as a true blue action hero. Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandra and Saiyami Kher do complete justice to their characters but due to loose writing, their roles do not create a very strong impact. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan have been mostly wasted with a limited screen presence.

Jaat Movie Review: Direction, Music

The action sequences and the overall execution hit the right notes and keeps the mass factor afloat. The background music by Thaman S is strong but the soundtracks could have been better. However, the movie fulfills its overall purpose of serving sheer entertainment.

Jaat Movie Review: The Last Word

Sunny Paaji proves why there can never be a dull moment with him on the screen. True to his word in the film, his ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ does leave a profound impact in the South too. Jaat does have its own flaws but the entertainment quotient hits the right buttons.

Jaat Trailer

Jaat was released on 10th April, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Jaat.

Must Read: The Diplomat Movie Review: Gritty Realism Wins The Day In This John Abraham’s Fearless Action-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News