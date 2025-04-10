Akaal Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Gippy Grewal, Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mita Vashisht, Shinda Grewal

Director: Gippy Grewal

What’s Good: Performances, the sould stirring message, action sequences, powerful dialogues, sound tracks and the background score, cinematography.

What’s Bad: The editing could’ve been more crisp in some parts.

Loo Break: Better opt for that during the interval because this one keeps you hooked from the beginning to the end.

Watch or Not?: This magnum opus definitely is a big screen experience and is an impressive offering form Punjwood this year.

Language: Punjabi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

User Rating:

A slogan from Gippy Grewal’s Akaal translates to showering a guest who gives you love while teaching an enemy a good lesson who dares to invade your land. This is the main principle which the Khalsa warriors abided by, which was brilliantly showcased in the film. That ‘Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal,’ which reverberates throughout the movie, actually managed to evoke profound emotions in you.

Set in Punjab in the year 1840, the plot of Akaal: The Unconquered revolves around a brave Khalsa warrior Akaal Singh (Gippy Grewal), a nightmare for his rivals who dare to lay eyes in his village. He along with his brave Khalsa brothers lock horns with the terrifying Jungi Jahana (Nikitin Dheer), the ruthless leader of the marauders. Akaal’s wife Sahej Kaur (Nimrit Khaira) and son Zora Singh (Shinda Grewal) are also equal bravehearts like him and stand by him courageously like strong pillars of support.

Akaal Movie Review: Script Analysis

Gippy Grewal has etched out the bravery, courage and martyrdom of the Khalsa warriors and the entire Sikh community with sheer brilliance. Not only their valiance in the battlefield but the film also highlights their principle values like respect for their weapons or ready to kill anyone who lays hands on their women attitude. Akaal also wonderfully brings out the strength in the female characters, be it in Sahej Kaur’s fearlessness or Khatroo (Mita Vashisht)’s sense of a brutal strategy and politics.

Akaal: The Unconquered successfully celebrates the values and the heroism of the Khalsa warriors. However, the editing could’ve been a little crisp in some parts which would’ve toned down the pace of the film. A little more exploration in the politics for the power play in Jungi Jahana’s family would’ve also looked interesting.

Akaal Movie Review: Star Performance

Gippy Grewal as usual delivered an electrifying performance which also had a tint of vulnerability. He also managed to shine in the action sequences. Nikitin Dheer was menacing as the antagonist with Mita Vashisht being the cherry on top. Their performances made the arc of the baddies even more engaging.

Gurpreet Ghuggi delivered a powerful act but it was Nimrat Khaira who was an absolute delight in her performance. Her character was the very epitome of strength, bravery, resilience, devotion and woman empowerment in Akaal. Child actors Shinda Grewal and Ekom Grewal were brilliant and also did supreme justice to the action sequences.

Akaal Movie Review: Direction, Music

Gippy Grewal curated a riveting tale of courage with hardly any flaws. The cinematography and background score were also one of the key highlights of the film. Akaal also wins big with the choreography of its action sequences. Watch out for a cage sequence involving Nikitin Dheer’s Jungi Jahana and the main climax scene.

The songs of Akaal: The Unconquered are soul stirring and act as a fine catalyst for bringing out the varied emotions of Akaal. The song ‘Kan Kan’ by Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan and ‘Ik Vaada’ by Arijit Singh particularly stand out. Not only the core values of the film but Gippy Grewal has also paid a lot of attention to the technical aspects of the same.

Akaal Movie Review: The Last Word

Akaal has everything what it takes to be a game changer for Punjwood in the year 2025. Gippy Grewal’s efforts to bring to life the story of a brave Khalsa warrior and his tribe did not go in vain. Watch out for the ending of Akaal: The Unconquered which might hint at something exciting for the film.

Akaal Trailer

Akaal released on 10th April, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Akaal.

