Arijit Singh is not only loved by Indian fans, but he enjoys a massive following worldwide. He’s the most followed artist on Spotify globally, with 134 million subscribers. His upcoming concert in Pune is currently making a lot of noise over its affordable ticket prices. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and others.

Arijit Singh Upcoming Concert

The Kesariya singer will entertain fans in Pune on March 16, 2025, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The event starts at 5 PM, and tickets are now available for online purchase at Viagogo. Around 50,000 members can be a part of the audience.

Ticket prices start at Rs 3,358, but the most expensive ticket costs Rs 12,587. Indians have been enjoying back-to-back concerts featuring Indian and international artists. But this is probably the cheapest cost compared to other artists, including Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa.

Arijit Singh vs Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla began his It Was All A Dream World Tour in India in December 2024. Tickets were available at a staggering 15 lakh for a group of 15 people during the Gurgaon concert. The VVIP passes included unlimited food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks. This means the cost per person was around Rs 1 lakh.

In comparison, Arijit Singh is selling his tickets at almost 87% lower prices.

Ticket Prices of other recent concerts

The second-highest remained Dua Lipa’s concert in India. The ticket prices surged as high as Rs 45,000 per person. This was followed by Coldplay, which sold its premium tickets at Rs 35,000. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert tickets cost around Rs 22,000 per person, and attendees weren’t very happy about the production.

Maroon 5 also sold their tickets for around Rs 20,000 per person.

All in all, Arijit Singh is selling his concert tickets at the lowest price so far.

