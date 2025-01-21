Dua Lipa’s recent stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Santiago, Chile, turned into a nightmare when enthusiastic fans bypassed security and ended up lingering right outside her hotel room.

The 29-year-old ‘New Rules’ singer, in town for a commercial shoot, was faced with more drama than expected as fans somehow managed to access her floor and even lurked near her bedroom.

Dua Lipa is spotted in the heart of Chile’s capital shooting a commercial for YSL perfume. pic.twitter.com/YyFvCtHSZ5 — 21 (@21metgala) January 20, 2025

Chaos Unfolds with Eager Fans

A source shared the chaotic details, revealing that the scene was chaotic as her arrival triggered fan frenzy. Security had to perform an extra sweep, and fans were even spotted waiting by her lift, leaving the star shaken.

“Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her,” the source told The Sun. “A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but some were found outside her room. Security ended up doing an extra sweep, and there were more fans waiting at her lift.”

This unsettling experience has sparked serious discussions about ramping up Dua’s security measures. In response, the singer made it clear she would avoid taking photos inside the hotel, citing her growing concerns.

📹 | “I love it here!” — @DUALIPA talking to fans whilst signing autographs in Chile recently! (Via gabriel.laconversa & edualesan) pic.twitter.com/woKwdKgQpV — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) January 19, 2025

Dua Lipa’s Past Experience with Obsessed Fan

This isn’t the first time Dua’s had close encounters with obsessive admirers. Last year, ahead of her Glastonbury performance, she was interrupted by a fan who gained access to her Birmingham rehearsal venue.

Despite these scary moments, the pop icon is pressing on with her work, preparing for her upcoming “Radical Optimism” album tour, which is set to kick off in March.

In the wake of the incident, Dua retreated to Chile with her makeup artist and stylist to regroup. She later shared a series of Instagram photos from a lively night out, showing her enjoying flaming tequila shots.

The singer captioned her post, “Thank you Chileeeee! ! I love it here so much see you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Amid the excitement, rumors began swirling about her engagement to actor Callum Turner, who is best known for his role in ‘Fantastic Beasts.’

Sources have confirmed that the couple, who have been dating since January last year, is indeed engaged and ready to tie the knot.

