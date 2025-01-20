Earlier this month, it was revealed that Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber had split after more than three years together. The news didn’t come as a shock as rumors about their breakup were circulating online. The actor and the model made for a pretty pairing as they spent time on date hangouts and were spotted with each other’s families over the years.

A new report has now alleged that the two separated because Austin wasn’t as serious about the romance with Kaia as he was about his rising career in the Hollywood industry. He has time and again spoken up about what his work means to him, and here’s what we know about it.

Was Austin Butler More Invested In His Career Than Relationship With Kaia Gerber?

According to OK Magazine, the Elvis star focuses more on his work than his personal life. A source told them, “Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.” For the unversed, the 33-year-old actor and the 23-year-old model were recently reported to have broken up last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler’s Breakup After More Than 3 Years

The news came out at the start of January after TMZ stated that they remained amicable though the couple were no longer together. The portal said the two’s romance “just simply ran its course after a good three years together.” Before the end of the split, netizens were already questioning it.

This happened after the Gerber family went on vacation, but Austin was missing from the getaway. The attendees included Kaia, her mother Cindy Crawford, her father Rande Gerber, her brother Presley Gerber, and his girlfriend Isabella Jones. This made Austin’s absence from the Cabo San Lucas trip even more suspicious, as the Internet began speculating about it.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 but only made their romance public in March 2022. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they were “getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out.” They called their equation “very sweet and affectionate” and said things were “comfortable between them.” Kaia also opened up about wanting to keep her personal life private.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.” While they did not publicly speak much about their romance, they eventually attended red carpets and public events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Butler (@austinbutler)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Reacts To Rumors Of Cillian Murphy’s Casting As Voldemort In TV Adaptation: “That Would Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News