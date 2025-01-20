The craze and impact of the Harry Potter universe have been evident over the last couple of decades on people of all ages. From kids and teenagers to adults who have grown up watching the characters Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, and Ron Weasley, apart from Harry. The magical world of Hogwarts became the lucid dream of millions across the globe over time.

Fans have been excited but nervous about the news of a television adaptation of the book series that inspired the blockbuster film franchise. Chris Columbus, the director of the movies, recently commented on the series and rumors of Cillian Murphy being cast in it.

Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus On TV Adaptation

During a conversation with People, Chris spoke about his opinion and the television adaptation. “I think it’s a spectacular idea, because there’s a certain restriction when you’re making a film,” he said and then proceeded to point out, “Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long,” referring to the runtime of the first two Potter films.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The director then divulged that everyone working on the films “tried to get as much of the book in as possible,” but it was not feasible to fit so much lore and so many moments into less than three-hour films. Since the upcoming adaptation is a series based on the books by JK Rowling, it will be able to accommodate a lot more that wasn’t in the films.

“The fact that they have the leisure of episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic,” he said and added, “You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do, all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films.” For the unversed, the Harry Potter book series has many more characters and moments that had to be cut from the films to make them fit the desired movie length, much to the disappointment of avid fans.

Chris Columbus On Cillian Murphy As Voldemort In Harry Potter TV Series

Chris continued, “I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great.” The adaptation is currently in production, but as one can expect, rumors about the casting are galore. One of the most popular ones alleges that Cillian Murphy is potentially being cast in the iconic role of Voldemort. The director commented on it and said, “Well, Cillian is one of my favorite actors, so that would be amazing,” coming out in support.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the role in the film series, also fully supported Cillian’s casting. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, he said, “Cillian is a fantastic actor, I would be all in favor of Cillian,” about the Oppenheimer star’s rumored casting.

Rumours are growing that Cillian Murphy could be playing Lord Voldemort in Max’s new Harry Potter series pic.twitter.com/QUSaoBnEx4 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 13, 2024

