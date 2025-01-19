Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin fully embraced the desi vibes by dressing up in traditional attires while visiting the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, India. Five months after fans were left in a frenzy over the speculation about an alleged split, the couple was spotted enjoying a carefree moment together in Mumbai.

The duo held hands and smiled before visiting the famous temple. Johnson, 35, is accompanying Martin, 47, as he embarks on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, with the band preparing for three sold-out concerts at DY Patil Stadium, one of India’s biggest sports arenas.

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson’s Spiritual Outing

Johnson and Martin took part in a spiritual outing in Mumbai by visiting the famous Siddhivinayak Temple. The Fifty Shades of Grey star was joined by Indian actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. The trio waved to fans as they arrived at the temple, a popular spot for tourists and devotees. All three women dressed modestly, wearing traditional shawls and sporting forehead markings, as is customary in the temple.

The couple’s spiritual exploration continued when they visited the ancient Babulnath Temple. There, they participated in a religious ceremony before Coldplay‘s concert. A video shared by the Instagram account ColdplayIndia._in showed Johnson and Martin engaging with the ceremony, with the actress even seen whispering a wish into the ear of a Nandi bull statue.

“You cover Nandi’s one ear with your hand and then pray into the other ear. So nobody except Nandi listens to your wish. That’s how it should be done,” one fan explained about the ritual.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin’s Traditional Looks By Anita Dongre

The serene ambiance of the temple was perfectly complemented by the power couple’s elegant outfits, both crafted by renowned designer Anita Dongre. Dakota Johnson radiated subtle sophistication in the Grey Bay Handcrafted Ajrakh Silk Co-ord from Grassroot.

The luxurious silk set, exuding elegance, featured full sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. The rich maroon scarf paired with the ensemble enhanced its calm, earthy tones, adding a vibrant touch. The intricate Ajrakh block-printing technique highlighted Dakota’s appreciation for eco-friendly fashion and traditional craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin mirrored the tranquil vibe with Anita Dongre’s Sarish Linen Kurta in Powder Blue. The classic kurta, adorned with delicate pintuck stitching, seamlessly combined comfort with refined style, making it an impeccable choice for the spiritual occasion. His ensemble showcased the designer’s talent for harmonizing contemporary aesthetics with timeless Indian traditions.

This is the first time Coldplay has been in India in nine years. The rockers scheduled shows for Saturday and Sunday nights and again on Tuesday in Mumbai. The band will then head to Ahmedabad for a show at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Defying Breakup Rumors

This trip comes after rumors circulated in August 2024 that the couple had split after seven years together. However, Johnson’s representative quickly shut down the speculation, reaffirming that the couple was still very much together.

Not missing a beat, Johnson later flashed her stunning emerald engagement ring while dining with friends in Malibu, further quashing the breakup claims.

