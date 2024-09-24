The Coldplay fever in India is refusing to die down anytime soon. It is not a hidden fact that the band’s online ticketing partner, BookMyShow, crashed unceremoniously as millions of fans tried booking tickets for the band’s Mumbai concerts on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. Many were left disappointed as the tickets were sold out, and they were made to line up in abnormally large queues on the app. Now, there are mind-boggling new updates surrounding the frenzy.

Hotel Prices Near The Concert Venue Spikes Up

The demand for hotel rooms near the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has surged for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. Some even have their rooms already booked because of the craze surrounding the upcoming concert. The price has gone as high as 1.42 lakh per night in hotels like Courtyard By Marriott Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, The Park Navi Mumbai, and The Regenza By Tunga. The Courtyard By Marriott Navi Mumbai is especially in high demand due to being closeby to the concert venue. Not only this, but some videos on social media have also been going viral of the hotel also giving a clear view of the concert venue.

BookMyShow Files A Police Complaint Against Illegal Ticket Sales

Due to uncontrollable traffic on BookMyShow, many fans could not purchase the tickets. This resulted in some sites like Viagogo and Gigsberg reselling the Coldplay concert tickets in drastically higher amounts. The app released a statement that not only condemned ticket scalping but also revealed that they had filed a police complaint against such sites. The statement read, “BookMyShow has no association with any ticket selling/reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Ginsberg or third party individuals for the purpose of reselling of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the matter. We urge you not to fall victim to these scams. Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer and can turn out to be fake tickets. Beware of such scammers.”

The chaos behind the Coldplay concerts amongst Indian fans has also inspired several memes on social media. Not only the regular public but also Indian celebrities are struggling to get tickets for the concert. Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recently revealed that he was unable to secure tickets for the concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Speak No Evil Box Office (North America): Crosses The $20M Mark, Beats Deadpool & Wolverine To Achieve This Minor Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News