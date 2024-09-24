Justin Baldoni, starrer and helmed It Ends With Us, is still running and performing well at the theatres. Blake Lively is in the central role of Lily Bloom and has received much praise for her portrayal. And now, the latest report claimed that the movie had been released digitally, but it has a twist. Scroll below for more.

About the movie –

It is an adaptation of the romance novel by Colleen Hoover published in 2016. The author revealed that it was based on the relationship between her parents, and she described it as one of the most challenging books she had ever written. The book and the film explore the themes of domestic and emotional abuse. The movie features Blake Lively as the lead actor. Justin Baldoni played Ryle Kincaid, Lily Bloom’s abusive partner. In addition to them, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, and Kevin McKidd are in significant roles.

It Ends With Us revolves around Lily Bloom, who moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. She comes across a charming neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid, and soon, sparks fly between them. They fall deeply in love, but Lily soon begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Then, when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.

Its box office Reception –

It Ends With Us was made on a budget of $25 million, and it collected $50 million in the US on its debut weekend. To this date, Justin Baldoni’s movie has raked in $146.84 million at the North American box office.

The film’s international cume is $188.84 million, taking its worldwide collection to $334.84 million. It has earned 1239.2% of its production budget and has now reportedly been released online.

It Ends With Us On OTT-

According to When to Stream’s report, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s romance drama is available as PVOD on multiple OTT platforms, including Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more. The Prime members of Amazon can rent the video and watch it with their loved ones. It was released in the theatres on August 9 and has arrived on digital platforms after over one month.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Speak No Evil Box Office (North America): Crosses The $20M Mark, Beats Deadpool & Wolverine To Achieve This Minor Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News