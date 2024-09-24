James McAvoy’s psychological horror flick Speak No Evil has been performing sufficiently at the US box office. It passed its second weekend in North America, and with its collection, the film made it to the top 5 of the weekly domestic chart, beating Deadpool & Wolverine and Halle Berry starrer Never Let Go. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Watkins was the film’s director, and was made on an estimated budget of $15 million. The word of mouth for the horror movie is helping it generate winning numbers at the box office. The American remake of the Danish film of the same name received positive reviews from critics. McAvoy did an excellent job in the lead role, and he was supported by a talented cast, including Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Speak No Evil did better than Halle Berry starrer Never Let Go and Demi Moore-led The Substance in North America. The movie from Blumhouse Productions House grossed a splendid $5.8 million on its second weekend, thereby grabbing the third spot on the domestic chart for this weekend. It has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine’s $3.8 million to achieve this mean feat. Currently, horror flicks are doing well at the box office, at least some of them are, including A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus.

James McAvoy starrer Speak No Evil’s $5.8 million gross this weekend has taken the movie’s US cume to a decent $21.4 million. It aims to earn between $30 million and $35 million in the United States. The horror flick has experienced a drop of only 49.1% from its opening weekend.

The James Watkins-helmed film has collected $21.19 million internationally so far, bringing its worldwide collection to $42.54 million. It was made on a budget of $15 million and has already collected 183.6% more than its cost. It is less than $10 million away from reaching the $50 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

More about Speak No Evil –

It follows the story of a family invited to spend a whole weekend in a secluded home in the countryside. But as the weekend progresses, they realize that a dark side lies within the family who invited them.

James McAvoy starrer Speak No Evil by James Watkins was released in the theatres on Friday, September 20.

