Alien: Romulus made history as the highest-grossing horror film of all time in Imax Theaters. Imax announced that the ninth entry in the Iconic Alien Franchise is the biggest horror movie in their theater.

Since its release in August, the Fede Álvarez horror movie has continued to smash records and has become the second highest-grossing instalment in the franchise, behind 2012’s Prometheus. It even outgrossed Quiet Place Day One’s domestic take to become the second highest-grossing horror film in the post-pandemic era.

Per Deadline, Alien: Romulus has now broken another major record by becoming the highest-grossing horror movie in IMAX. Alien Romulus reportedly has $40 million in Global IMAX gross. Romulus has grossed $331 million worldwide against a budget of $80 million. The Fede Alvarez-directed film has been unstoppable overseas, earning two times more than its domestic box office gross of $101 million.

The film has earned over $229 million overseas, overtaking the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes international run. Alien: Romulus is also the highest-grossing horror film of 2024. Despite breaking the IMAX record for the highest-grossing horror film ever, it is not among the theater’s biggest earners.

It didn’t crack the top 10 highest-grossing Imax films of all time. Only one film from 2024 has entered the coveted list. Earlier this year, Dune Part Two became the eighth highest-grossing Imax film of all time, with over $120 million.

Meanwhile, as Alien: Romulus continues its theatrical run, it is closing in on Prometheus’ lifetime $401 million worldwide earnings. Romulus, which is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise, might end its theatrical run by surpassing Prometheus’ lifetime run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

