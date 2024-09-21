HBO’s The Penguin is a spin-off from the Robert Pattinson-starred Batman. The show tells the story of the titular crime boss, with Colin Farrell reprising his role from the 2022 film. Though the series is connected to The Batman, the superhero does not appear in it.

This makes one wonder when the events of The Penguin take place in relation to the film. The recasting of the character of Carmine Falcone further confuses the audience about the show’s timeline. So, let’s get some clarity over it.

The Penguin Follows Up on the Events of The Batman

The Penguin is set one week after the climax of The Batman. The series serves as a bridge between The Batman and The Batman II, which is slated to be released in 2026. The first film ended with the death of crime boss Carmine Falcone, and the flooding of Gotham City by Riddler. The sequel TV series showcases the aftermath of the floods, with Oz aka Penguin rising to power in the absence of a leader of the criminal syndicate.

Colin Farrell confirmed the timeline of the series in an interview in 2022. “It starts about a week after The Batman ends. So, Gotham is still, somewhat underwater. I read the first script of the first episode, and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office,” the actor told Extra TV at the time.

Is The Penguin a Part of DCU?

The Penguin is not a part of the DC Universe. The show, as well as its prequel film, is set outside the interconnected franchise, which is currently being rebooted by James Gunn. These projects are said to take place in the DC Elseworlds, which also includes the film Joker and its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

DCU, meanwhile, will kickstart in 2025 with David Corenswet starrer Superman, which is being directed by Gunn. Coming back to The Penguin, the show, created by Lauren LeFranc, premiered on HBO on September 19th. From September 29th, the limited series will air new episodes every Sunday on HBO until the finale on November 10th.

