HBO’s The Penguin is a spin-off series of the 2022 film The Batman and tells the story of the titular crime boss’ rise to power in Gotham City. The miniseries is set in the same universe as The Batman, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as Penguin from the original film.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have wondered whether Robert Pattinson will also appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the show. While earlier it was rumored that the actor could have a cameo in The Penguin, filmmaker Matt Reeves later cleared the air.

Robert Pattinson will Not Appear in The Penguin

Robert Pattinson will not be seen in The Penguin. This development was recently confirmed by Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman and an executive producer of The Penguin. This is in contrast to earlier reports, where insiders revealed that Robert could guest star in at least one episode of the show.

Refuting the rumors, Reeves said in an interview with Total Film, “Rob is not going to be in the show. I’d rather take the Band-Aid off now.” The filmmaker added that the team did initially discuss getting Robert onboard for the series but later felt that they should put their complete focus on the character of Penguin.“When I’m doing a Batman story, Batman and Bruce is going to be the main point of view. To explore the rogues gallery, they could never get the real estate we can do in a series,” Reeves added. He further said that while Batman will not appear physically in the show, he will indeed find a mention.

“Batman is in this [show] only as a sense that he’s a presence. You’re aware that all of these events began because of the Riddler, but the Riddler doesn’t appear and Batman doesn’t appear,” concluded Reeves. The Penguin is scheduled to premiere on HBO and Max on September 19th. Apart from Colin Farrell, the show stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobblepot, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, and James Madio as Milos Grapa.

Must Read: Glen Powell As Batman? Actor Wants A Different Approach From Robert Pattinson’s Superhero, “I Would Have A Wild…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News