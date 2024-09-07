The upcoming Batman 2 is one of the most highly anticipated superhero films, following the success of 2022’s The Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, Batman starred Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and was applauded for his dark and gritty performance. With Batman 2 in production, Reeves recently shared a major update on the plot of the upcoming movie.

In an interview with SFX magazine, Reeves shed some light on what can be expected in The Batman Part II, adding, “We’ve shared [the script] as we’ve been going along with DC, and they’re super excited. It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one.”

He continued, “The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that.”

Reeves’ comments about the storyline clearly state that the plot will be much darker and more intense than The Batman, which is exciting for fans who enjoyed the grim exploration of Gotham’s underworld. Reflecting on Bruce Wayne’s arc, it is likely that the movie will uncover deeper layers of corruption in the city.

Batman follows a group of citizens who fight against corruption; however, the sequel is expected to focus more on the real powers controlling Gotham. As Batman sharpens his detective skills and digs into the city’s elite, he may confront a powerful criminal organization from the comics, The Court of Owls.

This secretive group, composed of Gotham’s wealthiest and most influential individuals, manipulates events from the shadows. Moreover, they use their wealth and influence as weapons, enlisting deadly assassins called Talons to carry out their orders. Introducing The Court of Owls would make for a compelling challenge for Pattinson’s Batman as he uncovers Gotham’s corruption at every level.

