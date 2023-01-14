In 2022, DC entertained its audiences worldwide with a newer and darker adaptation of Batman on the silver screen. Titled The Batman, the Robert Pattinson starrer almost collected $800 million at the box office worldwide leaving the production house happy and fans wanting more. Now, director Matt Reeves has shared some details about the sequel.

Before you get your hopes high wondering if Matt has revealed who’s in the second film or what it is about, let us tell you he revealed what it won’t have. Yes, Reeves has shed light on what he’ll do differently when compared to Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Collider, Matt Reeves opened up about The Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. While stating that Robert and Mattson Tomlin are working hard on the script, Reeves added that the sequel will not repeat the mistakes the Dark Knight trilogy made. He said that his upcoming directorial will see Bruce Wayne as the emotional core of the story, and not the villains like Heath Ledger’s Joker and Tom Hardy’s Bane – who were almost seen at par with the superhero, with some even regarding them as the main stars of their respective movies.

Matt Reeves told the publication, “To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob Pattinson is so special in the role. My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story.” He continued, “Because a lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally.”

Talking about The Batman 2, the plot of the sequel starring Robert Pattinson is not yet known to anyone. While details about what’s next in under wraps, the 2022 film ended with Paul Dano’s Riddler being apprehended and sent to Arkham by the caped crusader after he was successful in destroying Gotham City’s wall which resulted in the flooding of the city.

While many questions remain unanswered about the film, Matt Reeves assuring fans that Robert Pattinson’s character will play the focal point of the plot is good news. The Batman 2 is not due for release until 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Became Our Batman Way Before He Became The Batman, Here’s How He Posed In A Cool Tee Looking Like A SNAC!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News