Johnny Depp is currently facing a tough time emotionally as his close friend and bandmate Jeff Beck passed away on January 10. The sad demise of iconic guitarist Jeff has left everyone in a state of shock. He was 78. Reportedly, the guitarist left for his heavenly abode after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. However, his death has left the Hollywood star devastated as he’s still unable to process it.

The good friends recently collaborated on an album titled 18 which was released in July, last year after Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. However, he received massive criticism from Heard’s fans for his song.

According to the latest reports, Johnny Depp is devastated by the news of the sad demise of his bandmate Jeff Beck. Being the doting friend that he is Depp was by his bedside during his last minutes. Jeff Beck’s official website shared the news and stated that he died peacefully.

A source close to the actor revealed to People that Johnny Depp is totally devastated as he was by his bedside along other some other rock stars before his breathed his last. The source stated, “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple of weeks. Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated.”

Meanwhile, a statement on Jeff Beck’s website read, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Team Koimoi sends condolences to his family and strength to Johnny Depp.

