The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a part of our life, be it through comic books or movies. However, ever since Avengers: Endgame, things haven’t been the same for Marvel fans. No Iron Man, no Captain America, no Black Widow – we all miss the OG Avengers. However, it was our friendly Spider-Man Tom Holland’s Peter Parker who came to our rescue. But did you know Tom Holland’s Peter was not bitten by an original spider like it happened in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man but rather he was bitten by a radioactive spider and that too was created by Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr? Got your mind blown? Well, scroll below to get the scoop!

There are many fan pages of Marvel who come up with different absolutely crazy theories to make you believe that this can happen too, and there are other ways to think about it. However, today, we bring you another Marvel trivia, so sit back and watch!

In a video shared by popular podcast theorists, ‘HazeChill’ on their Instagram handle, we came across a theory that suggests Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider which was created by Stark Industries founded by Tony Stark (aka Robert Downey Jr). In the video, the theorists can be heard saying that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is indirectly responsible for creating MCU villains like Ultron, Mysterio and others. So, in the Ultimate Spider-Man comic, Spider-Man and Miles Morales get bitten by a radioactive spider created by Oscorp Industries, and the same thing happened in Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Now, the twist comes. According to them, New Roxy theories suggest, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was also bitten by a radioactive spider but not from Oscorp’s creation, rather from Stark Industries as Oscorp doesn’t exist in Tom Holland’s universe. They further shared how Tom has been going to Stark Expo since childhood, so maybe years later, when he went to another Stark Expo and got bitten by a radioactive spider.

If you join the dots Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man knew before everyone in Civil War that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has superpower and even in Spider-Man: Homecoming, one can see how Tony Stark has been monitoring his moves and taking full responsibility of the kid – that’s maybe because he feel it’s because of his radioactive spider Tom Holland’s Peter Parker became who he is now!

Watch the theory here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HazeChill (@haze.chill)

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

