Harry Styles happens to be one of the most popular artists in the world. He’s not only known for his incredible talent but also humanitarian work and kindness. His videos with fans often go viral on social media and there’s absolutely no one else like him in the business. Today, we bring you a compilation video of Harry kissing strangers and what we wouldn’t give to be a part of it or just meet him in person. Scroll below to watch the video.

Harry is super popular on social media with over 47 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his concerts on the photo-sharing site and we especially love his gender neutral wardrobe. He’s a legend in the making and we ‘Adore’ him way too much.

Now talking about the video, a YouTube user shared the video 5 years ago and it’s a compilation of Harry Styles kissing strangers and getting kisses from them. And we aren’t kidding but this cute video will definitely make your day.

Take a look at the video below:

What we wouldn’t give to be a part of the video!

Reacting to the video, a user on YouTube commented, “I’m so jealous of these strangers ! I’ll always luv Harry no matter what.”

Another user commented, “this made me cry because i’m gonna be single and i’m never meet harry styles.”

A third user commented, “My whole life I thought the girls who got kiss on cheeks by harry styles are the luckiest girls on this earth. Dude are you kidding me this girls got kiss on lips. I’m dead.”

What are your thoughts on Harry kissing strangers in this viral throwback video? Tell us in the space below.

