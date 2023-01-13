



Angelina Jolie is a well-known personality, and she has proved her mettle in the world of cinema over and over again. The talented actress is also popular for her fashion choices, and over the years, it has evolved in a great way. But one thing that has remained constant over all these years is her fierce and passionate self. In the early days of her life, if you go through her pictures, there is a certain wildness in them, just as in the photo that we came across recently.

Jolie has been the woman of many men’s dreams for years, and she broke a lot of hearts when she got married to Brad Pitt. But unfortunately, that chapter ended sometime back.

Coming back to the throwback picture that caught our attention can be said to be one of the hottest and most sensuous pictures of the actress. She looks way like a wild beauty who saw through your soul. Her piercing gaze can kill thousands without her lifting even a finger. Angelina Jolie has outdone her as she exposed almost all of her left bre*st in this old picture. The photograph was shared on Twitter, and it had been mentioned in the caption that she was photographed by celebrity photographer David LaChapelle in 2001.

Jolie went topless for the shoot, wearing a pair of white trousers and nothing else as she suggestively posed with a white horse. Her flawless skin glowing in the golden light of the sun reflects light on every part of her curves. Angelina Jolie went makeup-less with just a bit of lipstick. Back then, thin eyebrows were in fashion, and she, too, is seen sporting them here. Her stylist made sure people got a good view of her, hence keeping her hair tied. Her tattoos adorned her body like beautiful scriptures on the shrine of a deity!

angelina jolie by david lachapelle, 2001 pic.twitter.com/hefBYyq7NF — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) December 9, 2022

Standing in the wild with a horse, in one of her most sensuous selves, any man would die to be in that position in that place.

