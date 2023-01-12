Angelina Jolie isn’t only a brilliant actress or known for her humanitarian work but also a doting mother of six. She never misses an opportunity to appreciate her kids in the interviews or bring them with her to movie premieres. She isn’t your regular mother but a cool one and how. Recently, she accompanied her daughter Zahara on a shopping spree and isn’t she a stylish kick-you-in-the-c*otch & split-on-your-neck fantastic momma? Totally, YES. Scroll below to take a look at the mother daughter duo video.

Angelina shares six kids with actor and ex-husband Brad Pitt. The ex-couple is currently in an ongoing divorce battle which is only getting nastier by the day and their personal details are all over social media. Now coming back to the topic, Jolie was spotted shopping with her daughter in New York city.

Now when we say that Angelina Jolie isn’t your regular mother, we weren’t kidding. She looked uber cool as she accompanied her daughter Zahara on a shopping spree in NYC. The Maleficent actress wore a black overcoat that she paired with grey wide-leg pants.

Angelina Jolie accessorised her look with a YSL sling bag and a pair of sunglasses. She kept her tresses open with a middle parting and looked pretty as ever in it. Zahara, on the other hand, was seen wearing a chic grey jacket that she paired with a blue top and black pants.

Take a look at their video below:

Angelina Jolie and Zahara go shopping in NYC pic.twitter.com/cwHIsZ2yTv — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) January 11, 2023

That’s one of the most stylish mothers out there!

Isn’t Angelina Jolie kick-you-in-the-c*ch & split-on-your-neck fantastic momma? Haha. Tell us your views in the comments below.

